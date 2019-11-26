EDWARDSVILLE — Steven E. King, 62, of Edwardsville, Illinois died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at his home. Steven worked for Vallow Flooring in Edwardsville.

He was born Feb. 19, 1957, in Highland, Illinois the son of the late Jess and Elda (Dude) King.

Steve married Barbara Jean Foe on Aug. 1, 1992, at the First Presbyterian Church in Edwardsville. She preceded him in death on Jan. 10, 2010.

Steven is survived by one son Jordan S. King of Edwardsville; two daughters, Michelle Welter and husband Ryan of O'Fallon, Illinois and Jennifer Kvale and husband Tim of Edwardsville; four grandchildren, Ava and Claire Kvale, Jack and Carson Welter; one sister Barb Martintoni and Husband Kenneth of Troy, Illinois; one brother, Mickey King and wife Peggy of Collinsville, Illinois; and one sister, Kathi Borchers Sheets and husband Tom of Morris, Illinois; and a number of nieces & nephews.

Steve was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Fan and enjoyed bowling for many years.

A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home.

A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. John Roberts officiating.

Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the family.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.