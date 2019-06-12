Steven Platt (1992 - 2019)
Service Information
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL
62025
(618)-656-4655
Wake
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Edwardsville, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Boniface Church
Obituary
Steven Christopher Platt



Steven Christopher Platt, 26, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.



Steven was born on Sept. 1, 1992, at St. Mary's Hospital in Clayton, Missouri. Steven was a parishioner of both St. Boniface and St. Mary's Catholic Church. He attended Edwardsville High School and was a lettered member of the football team.



At the time of his passing, Steven was a student at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. He was working toward a master's of accounting.



A veteran of the United States Navy, he was attached to the Coastal Riverine Squadron #3 stationed in San Diego, California. Deployed three times overseas, he earned numerous merits, commendations and awards throughout the term of his service. He was honorably discharged at the rank of GM3.



Steven is the son of Steven P. and Brittany R. (Dooling) Platt of Glen Carbon. Steven is also survived by three brothers: J. Michael Platt and wife Kylie of Columbia, Missouri, August E. Platt of Glen Carbon, and Aric M. Platt of Glen Carbon. Maternal Grandmother, Cora Heidelbach of Glen Carbon, his Uncle Joseph J. Platt and Aunt Jane of Cincinnati, Ohio, Uncle Kurt Heidelbach of Huntsville, Alabama, Uncle John Morris and Aunt Mary Ann of Naperville, Illinois and seven cousins.



The wake for Steven Platt has been scheduled to take place between 4 to 8 p.m. (CST) Monday, June 17, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church Edwardsville.



Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Boniface Church. Interment with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery St. Louis, Missouri.



Memorials in memory of Steven Platt may be made to either the Jared Burke Foundation or Edwardsville Neighbors in Need. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on June 12, 2019
