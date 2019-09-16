Sue Champion

O. "Sue" Champion, 85, of Granite City passed away at 9:54 p.m. on Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. She was born Oct. 24, 1933, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Howard and Anna (Thomason) Weston.

She married Conrad "Babe" Champion on May 15, 1953, in Granite City and he survives. She retired in 1994 from the Granite City Park District after 32-years of dedicated service as the office manager. She continued to work with the Park District following her retirement and has helped as a travel coordinator for trips over 50 years. She had also worked for 18 years as a secretary with the Granite City Employees Credit Union. She was a dedicated and faithful member of the Clark Avenue Church of Christ in Granite City and was active with the Granite City High School Booster Club. She enjoyed volunteering and was very active with many groups and activities throughout her life in the Granite City area.

In addition to her beloved husband of 66 years, she is survived by three sons and a daughter-in-law, Brett Champion of Granite City, Kirk and Jodi Champion of Belleville and Keith Champion of Ballwin, MO; eight grandchildren, Taylor, Emily, Alyssa, Claire, Atlee, Julia, Christopher and Mabree; two great-grandchildren, Jack and Ava; several nieces; nephews; many special friends; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Robin Champion; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Elva Mae and Walter Spiceland and Kate and Hancel Bailey.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Rd. in Granite City on Friday, Sep. 20, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Visitation will continue at Clark Avenue Church of Christ, 2130 Clark Ave. in Granite City on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Mike Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to Clark Avenue Church of Christ, Granite City Park District or to and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com