EDWARDSVILLE — Susanna Bunn Woodard Tichenor, 52, of Edwardsville, Illinois, died on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois.
She was born on July 12, 1967 in Murray, Kentucky, to James Philips Woodard and Winifred Harris Woodard.
Susanna married Andrew Lars Tichenor in Edwardsville on June 12, 1993.
Loving wife, friend and mother, Susanna was a gifted violist, orchestral musician and teacher. For many years, she played in the Muny Opera orchestra, the Illinois Symphony and many other ensembles in the St Louis, Missouri, area.
Her warmth, wit and winning smile will be deeply missed by her wide circle of friends, former students, colleagues and family.
Susanna is survived by her family, Andrew Lars Tichenor, Anna Katherine Tichenor, Samuel J. Tichenor of Edwardsville, all of Ewardsville, Andrew Benjamin Woodard, Christi Miller and Lilleth Allison Woodard all of Middlebury Indiana; and her sisters, Winifred Woodard Crock of Ballwin, Missouri, and Sara Mitchell Woodard of Munich, Germany.
Susanna is preceded in death by her parents and a son, Adam Robert Tichenor.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, Illinois.
A memorial service and concert will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, gofundme.com woodard-tichenor family fund has been established by a family friend.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com.
She was born on July 12, 1967 in Murray, Kentucky, to James Philips Woodard and Winifred Harris Woodard.
Susanna married Andrew Lars Tichenor in Edwardsville on June 12, 1993.
Loving wife, friend and mother, Susanna was a gifted violist, orchestral musician and teacher. For many years, she played in the Muny Opera orchestra, the Illinois Symphony and many other ensembles in the St Louis, Missouri, area.
Her warmth, wit and winning smile will be deeply missed by her wide circle of friends, former students, colleagues and family.
Susanna is survived by her family, Andrew Lars Tichenor, Anna Katherine Tichenor, Samuel J. Tichenor of Edwardsville, all of Ewardsville, Andrew Benjamin Woodard, Christi Miller and Lilleth Allison Woodard all of Middlebury Indiana; and her sisters, Winifred Woodard Crock of Ballwin, Missouri, and Sara Mitchell Woodard of Munich, Germany.
Susanna is preceded in death by her parents and a son, Adam Robert Tichenor.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, Illinois.
A memorial service and concert will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, gofundme.com woodard-tichenor family fund has been established by a family friend.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Jun. 1, 2020.