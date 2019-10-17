TAMPA — Swamy, P. Narayan, 83, son of Padmanabha and Muthulakshmi Iyer, was born in Ranganathapuram, India, and passed away peacefully on Oct. 14, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Dr.

Swamy received his Bachelor of Science with honors, and his Master of Science and PhD in physics at the University of Delhi. He was a Professor at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, teaching physics for over 30 years and serving as chair of the department.

Passionate about learning, he was known to read four to five different books on a variety of subjects at the same time, often quoting the famous phrase, "When you're through learning, you're through."

He conducted research and presented at conferences nationally and internationally, publishing scores of articles on a wide range of topics, including quantum field theory and electrodynamics. He loved classical music and age 50, he began learning to play the piano and practiced for two hours each morning before leaving to teach at the university.

He was a loving husband, father, uncle, and grandfather, and is survived by his wife, Vijaya; his son and daughter, Piccolo (Sheetal) and Sangeeta; and two grandchildren, Avi and Kimaya, that he adored.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the CurePSP organization. For more information, visit www.psp.org. A funeral service was held in Tampa, Florida.