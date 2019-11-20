Teagus Saufnauer

Teagus T. Saufnauer, 45, of Wood River, formerly of Granite City, and Edwardsville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at his home.

Teagus was born on June 21, 1974, in Granite City. He was a deckhand for Lewis & Clark Tow Boat Operations and a graduate of Edwardsville High School. In his free time, Teagus enjoyed his days of spending time with his family and friends. Teagus will be remembered for his kind heart and all the special times he shared with his family.

He is survived by and will be missed by his mom and step dad, Carol and Sam Amisch of Edwardsville; sister, Charisma (Dan) Henzie; niece, Caitlyn Henzie; son, Luke Laster; step mom, Trudy Saufnauer; brothers, Eric Saufnauer and children,Boris Twillman; nephew, Forest Twillman; niece, Sarah Twillman; uncle, Bill Coghlan; cousins, Megan (Gawain) Piper, Marley (Dale) Wall; 2nd cousin, Presley Wall; 2nd cousins, Kadence Piper, Lora Lie Piper; aunt, Cindy (Dave Sciotto) Coghlan; cousin, Emily Baczewski; aunt, Catherine Gaumer; cousin, Steven (Jayne) Gaumer; 2nd cousin, Michael Gaumer, Elizabeth Gaumer; uncle, George Amisch; cousin, John (Rachele) Amisch; 2nd cousin, Mackinnon Amisch; cousin, Anne (Alex) Dragic; 2nd cousin, Nikola Dragic; cousin, Jerry (Karen) Dragich and children, Janet (John) Sturley and children, Robert Dragich, Sue (Rick) McCain and children; sister-in-law, Myrna Amisch nee; Kesterson; cousins, Anthony Allen, Tina Wyatt, Rose (Jim) Woodall.

Teagus was preceded in death by his father; Robert Saufnauer.

In celebration of Teagus' life, graveside services will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bellefontaine Cemetery, 4947 West Florissant Ave. in St, Louis. Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City is serving the family.