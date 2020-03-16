EDWARDSVILLE — Terrence L. Helwig, 76, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 202o at his residence.

He was born on Dec. 14,1943 in East St. Louis, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lindell Helwig, and Elsie Kaiser. Also preceded by his loving wife Susan Mayse Helwig.

Terrence retired from farm credit administration as a bank examiner after 34 years, he proudly served his country as captain in the US Air Force.

Memorial service will be held on March 18, at 11 a.m. at Sunset Hill Funeral Home in Glen Carbon, Illinois.