Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Sedlacek.

TERRY L. SEDLACEK

GLEN CARBON — Terry L. Sedlacek, 62, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at his residence.

He was born May 25, 1956, in Highland, Illinois the son of the late Joseph "Pep" and Elenora (Barone) Sedlacek. Terry worked as a carpenter out of Local 664 in St. Louis for many years.

He is survived by his son, Terry Joe Sedlacek of Troy, Illinois; one brother, Thomas L. Sedlacek and wife Lynn of Glen Carbon; sister JoAnn Self and husband Ed of Glen Carbon; one niece, Dana Werner; and four nephews, David Sedlacek, Edward Self, Matthew Self and Michael Self.

In his younger days, he was a member of the Glen Carbon police and fire departments. Terry also loved being outdoors hunting, fishing, playing baseball and fast pitch softball. He also was a big St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home with Father Stephen Pohlman officiating. He will be cremated according to his wishes following the services.

The family request memorials to the Siteman Center of BJC Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com