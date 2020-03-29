THELMA RUTH KLUETER

MARYVILLE — Thelma Ruth Klueter, 90, died on March 28, 2020, at Liberty Manor in Maryville. Thelma was born May 11, 1929, the daughter of the late Charles and Nellie (Koch) Reiter. She married Edgar W. Wendel on Sept. 8, 1956 at Eden Church. He passed away on Oct. 16, 1978. She married Wilbur "Wib" Klueter on Aug. 1, 1986, in a private garden ceremony. He passed away on Sept. 2, 2000.

To help her family, Thelma left school and became a salesclerk for Silverbloom's and later for Madison Store both in downtown Edwardsville. After her children were of school-age, she returned to work at Ballweg's Drug Store and then the Edwardsville National Bank. She retired from the bank in 1990 after it had merged into Mark Twain Bank. Thelma was a past member of the Edwardsville Business and Professional Women's Club. She enjoyed dancing and pinochle with the Edwardsville Senior Citizens. She was a member of Eden Church and was a Sunday School teacher, choir member, greeter, but most importantly to her, one of the first female ushers.

Thelma is survived by a son and his wife, Kevin and Donna Wendel of Glen Carbon, and their son, Adam who is serving in the United States Air Force stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada, and their daughter Amanda and her significant other, Zach Burch, of Granite City; a daughter and her husband, Judy and Bob Parker of Glen Carbon, their sons Cody and his wife, Lauren, and their son Landon Parker of Troy, and Jacob Parker of Bismark, Arkansas, and their daughter Stephanie and her husband Ryan Williams of Edwardsville She is also survived by her brothers Rev. Allen (Lynn) Reiter of Hamel and Clyde Reiter of Edwardsville and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husbands and parents, Thelma was preceded in death by brothers, LeRoy, Leonard, Chester, Kenneth, Murl, and Dale; and sisters Frances Neunaber and Eileen, who died in infancy, and a special friend, William Stamper.

Interment will be at St. Paul Cemetery on Bluff Road Edwardsville. The family will hold a private graveside service with a memorial service at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the or to the Glen-Ed Food Pantry as we face these new challenges. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.