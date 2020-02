EDWARDSVILLE — Theodore "Ted" Robert Frisbie, age 82, of Edwardsville, Illinois, born May 21, 1937 in New York, New York, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at his residence.

Ted chose to donate his body to Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, and to have no services.

Later in the summer, the family will plan a gathering to celebrate Ted's life with relatives and close friends.

See barrywilsonfuneralhome.com for full obituary.