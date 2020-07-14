BETHALTO — With his wife and family at his side, Thomas E. Berry, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital after a short but courageous battle.

Tom was born on July 13, 1940, in St. Louis, Missouri, and was the son of George R. and Anna Ruth (Koebbe) Berry. Tom later moved to Bethalto, Illinois, together with his parents and older siblings, Georgia, Jim, and Barbara; and later welcoming a younger brother Willard to the family.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; along with his sister, Georgia; and brother, Jim.

Tom graduated from Civic Memorial High in 1958 and then received an academic scholarship to St. Louis University, graduating in 1962. He then received his Ph.D in Chemistry in 1966 from University of California, Riverside.

While in college, Tom met the love of his life, Carol Ann (Glueck) Berry.

Tom and Carol were married on Aug. 19, 1961, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife; their children, Tom (Micki) Berry, Jr., Kathy (David) Wimer and Michael Berry; with grandchildren, Megan (T.J.) Wirth, Christopher (Eve) Roggio, Jordan Wimer, Morgan Berry, Michael (Natasha) Murrell, Katie Berry, Claire Murrell and Lilly Berry.

Following completion of his academic career, Tom originally worked as a research chemist for Shell Oil Company, originally in Emeryville, California, and later in Roxana, Illinois.

Putting family first before career, Tom left Shell Oil in order to succeed his father as President of C.B.W. Transport Services, Inc. Tom took great pride in being able to support not only his family through his management of C.B.W., but also the opportunity C.B.W. afforded its many life-long Teamster Local 525 employees.

In addition to his business accomplishments, Tom provided a life-long service commitment to our region. He served for 18 years as a member of the Board of Education for Roxana Community School District, which provided him one of his favorite memories in being able to personally award a diploma to each of his children.

Tom additionally continued the tradition of his father, George, by serving nearly 40 years as a member of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee for United Way in the Riverbend Area.

In light of the current Covid-19 pandemic requirements, Tom's family is now able to host a Celebration of Tom's life.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Weber and Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, Illinois. Appropriate health safeguards will be maintained.

The funeral mass will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville, with Fr. Benjamin Unachukwa presiding. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Memorials can be made to the Endowment Fund for Southwest Illinois Division of the United Way of Greater St. Louis or the Missouri Botanical Garden.

Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.