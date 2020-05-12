EDWARDSVILLE — Thomas J. Duame III, age 68, of Edwardsville, Illinois, and formerly of Ashland, Virginia, passed away peacefully in his home with his wife Kathie by his side.
Tom was born Sept. 22, 1951 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a son of the late Thomas J. "Tom" Duame Jr. and Lorraine C. "Lorry" (Duvall) Duame. He married Kathie L. (Kunzman) Duame on May 15, 1976 in Milwaukee and she survives.
Tom had a distinguished naval career, entering as an enlisted Seaman Recruit, he rose through the enlisted ranks to Chief Petty Officer. Tom loved a challenge and applied for and received a promotion to Chief Warrant Officer. He then set his sights on becoming a Limited Duty Officer and after serving 22 years, retired as a Lieutenant (03-E). Tom was a Cryptologist throughout his naval career, but one of his dreams was to become qualified as a surface warfare officer and "drive" a ship.
Before retiring he succeeded in fulfilling that dream. Tom's next career was as a stock broker for Edward Jones, opening an office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. He eventually moved on to a management position with Wells Fargo Advisors and retired in Oct. of 2016.
In pursuit of another dream, Tom learned how to fly a plane and even soloed. He would have continued to fly if Kathie would have enjoyed flying with him, but she didn't enjoy being in a small plane.
In addition to his loving wife of 44 years, Kathie; he is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Cyndi Duame; a sister and brother-in-law, Michele and Dennis Conway; brother-in-law, John Kunzman; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Kathy Kunzman; many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; also other extended family and friends.
In addition to his beloved parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Damian Duame and a sister, Victoria Duame.
Thomas deserves a beautiful tribute. However during these uncertain times, a private funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon, Illinois. A private burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.
In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to Main Street Community Center, 1003 North Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025 or to the American Cancer Society and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on May 12, 2020.