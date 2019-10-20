Thomas Anson Kelahan, 84, of Allentown, and formerly of Coopersburg, passed away Oct. 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen (McLean) Kelahan.

The couple was married 57 years. Born in Granite City, IL, he was a son of the late Joseph R. and Concordia (Scheveling) Kelahan. Thomas was a graduate of Southern Illinois University with a degree in Economics. From 1963 – 1986, he was a vice president for the Equitable Life Co. He then became the Vice President of Operations for the former Integrated Resources. He retired as a Compliance Officer for the Internal Revenue Service.

Thomas was a member and Eucharistic Minister for the Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Colesville. He was a past president and treasurer for the Democratic Club in Fanwood, NJ. He was a member of the Dirty Dozen, Class of 1953, Edwardsville, IL, and was voted the "Arthur Fonzerelli" of his class at Reunion during the 1970s. Up until a few years ago, a daily run was part of his routine.

Surviving with his wife, are children: Joseph Richard Kelahan, and his wife, Deborah, of Hellertown, PA; Paul McLean Kelahan, and his wife, Jeannie, of Matawan, NJ; Clare Cordia (Kelahan) wife of Robert Mutone, of Madison, NJ: Edward Murphy Kelahan, of Old Bridge, NJ; and Benjamin Donald Kelahan, and his wife, Keri, of Branbleton, VA; Daughter-in-laws: Elisa Passucci & Karen Salicrup; a sister, Mary Grace Emde, of Decatur, GA; a brother-in-law at Art Staten; grandchildren: Cristina Kelahan, Brianne Kelahan, Matthew Mutone, Gillian Kelahan, Lydia Mutone, Gavin Kelahan, Isabella Mutone, Kaley Kelahan, Caroline Kelahan, Vivian Kelahan, Garret Kelahan, Daniel Kelahan, and Samuel Finnegan Kelahan; and countless nieces & nephews. He was pre-deceased by siblings: J. Richard Kelahan, Robert Kelahan, Jeanne

Wathen, Marguerite Staten, Rita V Hill, Dorothy Dziemianowicz, James Kelahan, John Kelahan, Joseph Paul Kelahan, and Josephine Kelahan.

Memorial Services will be private. The Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory, Hellertown, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Community Development Fund for the Dirty Dozen, Class of 1953 Scholarship Fund, c/o the Bank of Edwardsville, 330 W. Vandalia Street, Edwardsville, IL 62025. To offer online condolences, please visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.