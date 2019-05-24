Thomas D. Newlon

Thomas D. Newlon, 45, of Edwardsville, Illinois died at 3:14 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at his home.

Tom worked for Phillips Conoco Refinery in Wood River. He was born May 16, 1974, in Lincoln, Nebraska the son of Philip D & Karen S. (Callaghan) Newlon of Edwardsville. Tom is survived by his fiancée, Stacia Charron of Edwardsville; two sons, Philip M. Newlon stationed in Florida and John J. Newlon of Edwardsville; one daughter, Payton and Ulises Mendieta of Glen Carbon; one grandson, Jonah Mendieta. Tom was a member of Sports Car Club of America. He was an avid Cornhuskers fan and enjoyed car racing.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Tom was cremated according to his wishes. Memorials may be given to a . Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.