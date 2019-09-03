Thomas Spudich

Thomas Spudich Jr. "Spuds," 57, of Staunton, originally of Livingston, passed away on Monday, Sep. 2, 2019, in Staunton.

He was born on Friday, Nov. 24, 1961, in Litchfield. He was the son of Thomas Sr. and Helen (Chalovich) Spudich. He was married to Kathy Seipp on Sep. 21, 1991, at the St. Michael's Catholic Church in Staunton.

Tom worked as an Assistant Superintendent of Maintenance for the Madison County Highway Department. He was a member of the Saint John Paul II Catholic Church in Mt. Olive. The Staunton Sportsmans Club and the Forest Lake Fishing Club. He was currently a Trustee for Olive Township. Spuds' pastime was the outdoors, where he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his wife Kathy and sons Alex and Stephen.

He is survived by his wife: Kathy Spudich; his two sons: Alex and Stephen Spudich; 1 sister: Colleen Spudich; two Aunts: Mary Spudich and Rose Banjavcic; mother-in-law: Carolyn Seipp; sisters-in-law: Kim Matesa, her husband Jim and Dana Seipp; Niece: Kelcie Reinhardt, her husband Mike and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law: Bill Seipp.

A Visitation for Tom will be held on Friday, Sep. 6, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lesicko Funeral Home located at 271 N. 2nd Street in Livingston, 62058.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Livingston, with Fr. Thomas Hagstrom officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery near Livingston.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Thomas Spudich Jr. can be made to the Spudich Education Fund in care of Kathy Spudich.

The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston is privileged to take care of the arrangements and services for Thomas Spudich Jr. and his family. To sign a guest book or to leave private condolences please visit www.lesickofuneralhome.com