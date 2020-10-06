1/1
Tiffany Wilkinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tiffany's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHELBYVILLE — Tiffany Dian Wilkinson, 52, of Shelbyville, Illinois, passed away at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in her residence.



Visitation will be from 2 p.m. -3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.



A memorial graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville.



Memorials may be given to Saving Orphaned Animals or the Food Pantry at the First United Methodist Church both in Shelbyville, and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.



Tiffany was born on Jan. 16, 1968 in Shelbyville, the daughter of Clyde D. and LeeAnna Beckman Wilkinson.



She graduated from Edwardsville High School. Tiffany's life was her daughter, Dylann.



She is survived by her mother, LeeAnna Warner of Shelbyville; daughter, Dylann Hayes (Mason) of Fort Worth, Texas; brother, Tanner Kearby of Moro, Illinois; sister, Tracey Lee Wilkinson of Shelbyville; grandmother, Mary Rincker (Loyd) of Shelbyville; and niece, Reese Kearby of Moro.



She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde David Wilkinson in Vietnam in 1971; and her grandfather, Carl Beckman.



Send condolences online at www.howeandyockey.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved