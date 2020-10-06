Tiffany Wilkinson

SHELBYVILLE — Tiffany Dian Wilkinson, 52, of Shelbyville, Illinois, passed away at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in her residence.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. -3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

A memorial graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville.

Memorials may be given to Saving Orphaned Animals or the Food Pantry at the First United Methodist Church both in Shelbyville, and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Tiffany was born on Jan. 16, 1968 in Shelbyville, the daughter of Clyde D. and LeeAnna Beckman Wilkinson.

She graduated from Edwardsville High School. Tiffany's life was her daughter, Dylann.

She is survived by her mother, LeeAnna Warner of Shelbyville; daughter, Dylann Hayes (Mason) of Fort Worth, Texas; brother, Tanner Kearby of Moro, Illinois; sister, Tracey Lee Wilkinson of Shelbyville; grandmother, Mary Rincker (Loyd) of Shelbyville; and niece, Reese Kearby of Moro.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde David Wilkinson in Vietnam in 1971; and her grandfather, Carl Beckman.

