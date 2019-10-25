Timothy McMahan

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL
62025
(618)-656-4655
Obituary
Timothy McMahan



Timothy "Boogie" McMahan, age 49, of Cottage Hills, IL, passed away at 3:32 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on Oct. 11, 1970, in Highland. He was the son of Lonnie McMahan and Linda of Edwardsville; and the late Patricia (Gibson) Christian.



Tim was a self-employed journeyman carpenter for over 30 years. He married Deanna Cook on April 7, 2000, in Edwardsville; she survives. Tim is also survived by a son, Chas Scott McMahan of Cottage Hills; a daughter, Taylar Nicole McMahan of Cottage Hills; one brother, Marck McMahan and wife Melissa of Troy; and three sisters, Elizabeth Asbury and husband Matt of Hartford, IL, Shannon McMahan of Granite City, and Tami Hamlin of Wilsonville, IL.



He was cremated according to his wishes and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



A go fund me page has been set up on Facebook; @ FUNERAL EXPENSES FOR TIM McMAHAN (BOOGIE). Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Oct. 25, 2019
