Timothy McMahan

Timothy "Boogie" McMahan, age 49, of Cottage Hills, IL, passed away at 3:32 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on Oct. 11, 1970, in Highland. He was the son of Lonnie McMahan and Linda of Edwardsville; and the late Patricia (Gibson) Christian.

Tim was a self-employed journeyman carpenter for over 30 years. He married Deanna Cook on April 7, 2000, in Edwardsville; she survives. Tim is also survived by a son, Chas Scott McMahan of Cottage Hills; a daughter, Taylar Nicole McMahan of Cottage Hills; one brother, Marck McMahan and wife Melissa of Troy; and three sisters, Elizabeth Asbury and husband Matt of Hartford, IL, Shannon McMahan of Granite City, and Tami Hamlin of Wilsonville, IL.

He was cremated according to his wishes and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

A go fund me page has been set up on Facebook; @ FUNERAL EXPENSES FOR TIM McMAHAN (BOOGIE). Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.