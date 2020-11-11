GLEN CARBON — Toby L. Pieri, 76 of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Toby was born on Dec. 31, 1943 in St. Louis County, Missouri; the son of the late Ed and Tommie (Austin) Tracy.

Toby was a graphic designer for Cambridge Pottery and proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard in the Vietnam War.

Toby was a family man who lived his life for his family and never missed an opportunity to spend time together.

Toby will be remembered for the love of his family and all the special times they shared together.

Toby is survived by and will be missed by his wife of 44 years, Carolyn (Dyer) Pieri; sons, Chris and Julie Pieri of Olathe, Kansas, Nick and Nikki Pieri of Worden, Illinois, also Tony and Dara Pieri of Glen Carbon; grandchildren, Sean Estes, Nicole Moore, Alex Pieri, Tanner Pieri, Abby Pieri, Emmy Pieri, Sophie Pieri, and Elijah Pieri; great-grandchildren, Skyler, Aerith, and Lightlyn; brother, Don and Gail Pieri; sister, Sunny and Bob Flint; special aunt, Esther Matousek; best friend, Gary Harmon; and many other close family members and friends.

In celebration of Toby's life, a private visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, with funeral services to follow at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon.

A private family burial will take place on Friday, Nov. 13, with full military rites at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Memorial donations are suggested to Shriners Hospital for Children, 440 Clayton Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110.