1/1
Toby Pieri
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Toby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GLEN CARBON — Toby L. Pieri, 76 of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.



Toby was born on Dec. 31, 1943 in St. Louis County, Missouri; the son of the late Ed and Tommie (Austin) Tracy.



Toby was a graphic designer for Cambridge Pottery and proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard in the Vietnam War.



Toby was a family man who lived his life for his family and never missed an opportunity to spend time together.



Toby will be remembered for the love of his family and all the special times they shared together.



Toby is survived by and will be missed by his wife of 44 years, Carolyn (Dyer) Pieri; sons, Chris and Julie Pieri of Olathe, Kansas, Nick and Nikki Pieri of Worden, Illinois, also Tony and Dara Pieri of Glen Carbon; grandchildren, Sean Estes, Nicole Moore, Alex Pieri, Tanner Pieri, Abby Pieri, Emmy Pieri, Sophie Pieri, and Elijah Pieri; great-grandchildren, Skyler, Aerith, and Lightlyn; brother, Don and Gail Pieri; sister, Sunny and Bob Flint; special aunt, Esther Matousek; best friend, Gary Harmon; and many other close family members and friends.



In celebration of Toby's life, a private visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, with funeral services to follow at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon.



A private family burial will take place on Friday, Nov. 13, with full military rites at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.



Memorial donations are suggested to Shriners Hospital for Children, 440 Clayton Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 288-9500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved