Tracey Smith

ALTON — Tracey Lee Smith, 68, died at 5:33 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her home in Alton, Illinois. Born Dec. 3, 1951 in Highland, Illinois, she was the daughter of Charles E. and Shirley M. (Carter) Dunn.

Tracey was a Professor Emeritus at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Surviving is her husband, Dan Kaplan of Alton; two daughters, Ashley A. Smith of Alton and Jessica S. Smith of Jerseyville, Illinois; a son, Stephen Kaplan of Bellevue, Washington; four grandchildren, Aly Dunse, Madison Hodges, Dylan Smith, and Brooke Coleman; a brother, Barry M. Dunn of Alton; and her former husband, David Smith of Godfrey, Illinois.

A memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the ALS Association.

