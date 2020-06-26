Tracey Smith
ALTON — Tracey Lee Smith, 68, died at 5:33 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her home in Alton, Illinois. Born Dec. 3, 1951 in Highland, Illinois, she was the daughter of Charles E. and Shirley M. (Carter) Dunn.



Tracey was a Professor Emeritus at Lewis and Clark Community College.



Surviving is her husband, Dan Kaplan of Alton; two daughters, Ashley A. Smith of Alton and Jessica S. Smith of Jerseyville, Illinois; a son, Stephen Kaplan of Bellevue, Washington; four grandchildren, Aly Dunse, Madison Hodges, Dylan Smith, and Brooke Coleman; a brother, Barry M. Dunn of Alton; and her former husband, David Smith of Godfrey, Illinois.



A memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the ALS Association.



Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Jun. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
