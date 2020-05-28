Tracy Wells
1963 - 2020
EDWARDSVILLE — Tracy L. Wells, age 56, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Sept. 29, 1963, in Centerville, Illinois, the daughter of Jean (Rozum) Douglas of Cottage Hills, Illinois, and the late Jack L. Douglas.

She is also survived by her son, Blayne Michael Douglas of Edwardsville; one brother, Perry Douglas and wife Debbie of Maryville, Illinois; two sisters, April McCoy of Troy, Illinois, and Kelly Roberson and husband Tab of Bethalto, Illinois; her fiancé, Rob Norbury; his daughters Nikki and Zoe Norbury all of Troy; and several nieces and nephews. Tracy owned an operated Stay n Play daycare in Maryville, Illinois.

There will be know visitation or services at this time, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. She was cremated according to her wishes and will be buried at Valhalla Cemetery in Belleville, Illinois. The family request memorials to the American Cancer Society or a pet friendly charity of the donor's choice. Weber and Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences maybe expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.

Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
