Treva Chartrand
ALHAMBRA — Treva Jean Chartrand, age 71 of Alhambra, Illinois, passed away at 4:32 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital.



Visitation will be 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, Illinois.



Due to the COVID restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be observed and face masks are required.



Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, at Metro Community Church, 3551 Ridge View Road, Edwardsville, IL, with Rev. Paul Westbrook officiating.



Burial will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, Illinois.



Memorials may be made in Treva's honor to Metro Community Church and will be received at the funeral home.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
