Trudy Snell

EDWARSVILLE — Trudy "(Gertrude) Snell age 84, of Edwardsville,

passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her residence. She was born

November 9, 1935, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Joseph &

Juanita (Harmon) Bast. Trudy attended Edwardsville High School and was a

graduate of the class of 1953. She married Hugh C. Snell on July 1, 1967.

He preceded her in death on April 23, 1997. Trudy is survived by two daughters

Debra A. Gause and husband Jeff of Troy, Illinois, Christine M. Snell of Edwardsville;

step-son, Hugh B. Snell of Edwardsville; step-daughter, Debra Scott & husband

Dennis of Conway, Texas; two grandchildren, Kassi Heimann and husband Jon of Edwardsville,

Jace Gause and wife Lindsey of Glen Carbon; two great grandsons, Carlyle & Jameson;

five step-grandchildren; and twelve step-great grandchildren. She was also preceded in

death by a brother, Donald Bast; and a step-son, Dennis Snell.

Trudy worked at the Edwardsville Bargain Center for 23 years and then went to work at

R.P. Lumber Company for 18 years before retiring. Trudy loved baking whether it was the

annual Christmas Cookie Day with her family or whether it was for the monthly meetings at

R. P. Lumber. But most of all she loved every minute she could spend with her grandchildren.

She was cremated according to her wishes and will be buried at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.