Tyler Jack (T.J.) Steffen

Our precious little angel, Tyler Jack (T.J.) Steffen, beloved son of Wayne Steffen and Lucinda Vigil of Edwardsville/Glen Cabon, Illinois, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Tyler laughed and smiled throughout his 14 years of life, bringing joy and happiness to everyone he touched. Tyler was currently attending Lincoln Middle School in a Functional Life Skills classroom as an eighth-grader and was almost on his way to being a high schooler.

He had many things he enjoyed doing, but he loved watching his favorite cartoons Spongebob and Dora. He had the most infectious smile on the face of the earth and a laugh that was unforgettable! He was fascinated with burps and farts, and everyone knew that's all it would take to get a smile or a laugh out of him. Tyler was loved and cared for by so many different people throughout his life.

Besides his parents, he is survived by his older sisters, Ashley Steffen (Tim Robertson) and Samantha Steffen (Isaac Corchado); his younger brother, Aiden Steffen; and niece, Holly Robertson.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Fr. Daniel Bergbower officiating. Following services, Tyler will be cremated. Memorials may be given to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1802 Madison Ave., Edwardsville, Illinois. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.