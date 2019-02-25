Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma Henkhaus.

Velma A. Henkhaus

ALHAMBRA — Velma A. Henkhaus, age 83 of Alhambra, Illinois, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra.

She was born July 11, 1935, in Alhambra, the daughter of Henry and Christina (nee Ziegler) Klenke.

On Nov. 12, 1955, she married Theodore D. Henkhaus. He passed away March 3, 2011.

She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ. She was also a member of Salem UCC Choir and Bell Choir, and Madison County Farm Bureau.

Velma was born in rural Alhambra. She attended a country school and helped on her family farm while growing up. After her marriage to Ted, they operated a grain and livestock farm. Velma was very involved with all aspects of the farm from planting to harvest. She enjoyed gardening, making quilts, playing cards and canning vegetables. She was a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, Illinois for many years.

Survivors include one son; Dale T. (Gail) Henkhaus, of Alhambra; three daughters, Doris J. (Michael) Driscoll, of East St. Louis, Illinois, Karen A. (Darrel) Landolt, of Highland, Illinois, Kay E. (Randy) Coleman, of Aiken, South Carolina; eight grandchildren, Trevor D. (Heather) Henkhaus, of Alhambra, Jessica G. (Kerry) Ketcham, of Alhambra, Tyrel E. (Ronie) Henkhaus, of Alhambra, Ryan M. (Valerie) Driscoll, of Highland, Molly B. (Kyle) Thornton, of Alhambra, Zachary P. Coleman, of Guam, Alexander T. Coleman, of Aiken, and, Shelby C. Coleman, of Aiken; eight great-grandchildren, Kylie Ketcham, Koy Ketcham, Teyton Henkhaus, Liam Thornton, Tenley Henkhaus, Maci Thornton, Tegan Driscoll, and, Colton Driscoll. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry F. Klenke; mother, Christina A. Klenke, nee Ziegler; husband, Theodore D. Henkhaus; four brothers, Elmer Klenke, Harold Klenke, Norman Klenke, Orville Klenke; and sister Irma Henkhaus.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, with Pastor John Mindrup officiating.

Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Home Health Care & Hospice or Salem United Church of Christ.