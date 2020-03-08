Velma L. Scheibal, 98, of Edwardsville passed March 8, 2020, at University Manor.

The Marine native-born Sept. 21, 1921, was the daughter of the late Leto J. Metz and Katherine Schmidt Metz.

She was blessed with her life partner Kenneth Arnold, daughters Katherine Schmidt, Peggy Hoffer, and Victoria Scheibal all of Edwardsville Son Nicholas Scheibal of Palm Bay Florida and son-in-law Tom McCoy of Wellborn Florida. Four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Preceded by daughter Linda McCoy. Brothers Harold, Eugene, and Leto Metz. Grandson Michael Schmidt.

Employed at Madison County Building and Zoning for many years.

Past president and two-term secretary of the Edwardsville Lioness Club. First woman president of the Edwardsville Lions Club 1995-1996, club secretary 1998-1999 and 29 years of perfect attendance. She loved to travel and do crafts.

Velma was thankful for all her blessings and enjoyed each day to the fullest.

Visitation will be March 10, 2020, 10 a.m. till service time of 11 a.m. at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, Edwardsville.

Rev. Andrew Turner officiating. Burial Sunset Hills Memorial Estates, Edwardsville.

Suggested memorial Edwardsville Lions of which she was a proud member.