Verna Eberhart
EDWARDSVILLE — Verna "Jean" Eberhart, age 88, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 3:33 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Jean was born in Edwardsville on Dec. 9, 1931, the daughter of the late Robert N. and Mary K. (Murphey) Eberhart. Jean worked as a typist for Chicago Title for many years before her retirement in 1994.

She is survived by a nephew, Dan Will and his wife Nicole, of Edwardsville; a grandnephew, Alex Will, of Edwardsville; and a grandniece, Emily Will, of Edwardsville.

Besides her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her twin sister Viola "Jane" Will. Jean was a member of Eden Church.

A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville with Rev. John Roberts officiating. Family request memorials to the Alzheimer's Association in care of Weber and Rodney Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.

Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on May 14, 2020.
