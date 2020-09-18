Vicky Snow

1/1
EDWARDSVILLE — Vicky Lee Snow, age 56, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 3:56 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.



She was born on June 17, 1964 in Centerville, Illinois, the daughter of the late Richard and Dolores (Rozum) Snow.



She attended school at Granite City High School and graduated with the Class of 1982.



Vicky is survived by three sisters, Tina Diel of Edwardsville, Wendy Mueller and husband, Greg, of Worden, Illinois, and Pamela Snow of Eldorado, Illinois; two brothers, Gary Snow of Worden and Jeffrey Snow of Edwardsville; along with aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Richard "Danny" Snow and Michael Snow.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville with Rev. Robert McNutt presiding.



Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.



Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
