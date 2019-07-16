Victor Blotevogel

Victor G. Blotevogel, 97, (formerly of Worden, IL) passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

Born October 13, 1921, in Worden, he was a son of the Late George & Bertha (Pieper) Blotevogel. He worked as an Aeronautical Engineer at Aeronautical Chart Plant in St. Louis, MO. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Worden.

He is survived by two Brothers, Edgar & Vernon Blotevogel. Nieces, Nephews, Great-Nieces and Great-Nephews also survive. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one Nephew, Eric Blotevogel and one Niece, Patrice (Blotevogel) Myers.

Friends may call from 9 - 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Worden. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Worden with Rev. Heath Curtis officiating. Burial will be held at Worden Lutheran Cemetery in Worden.

The Staunton Military Honor Guard will conduct Graveside Military Rites. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church of Worden.