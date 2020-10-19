EDWARDSVILLE — Victor Lee Darnell, 80, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in his home. He was born in Granite City, Illinois, on Feb. 10, 1939, the son of Norma and Edward Darnell.

He married Nancy Jargon on July 23, 1966, and she survives him in Edwardsville. They had been married for 53 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Rachel Darnell and husband Abdul Bazai; his two grandchildren, Henna and Suleman Bazai; his sister in law Jan and husband David Thomas; brother in law Jerry Jargon and wife Jeanette Jargon; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Darnell was preceded in death by his mother and father.

Victor served as a United States Marine. He retired from Southwestern Illinois College after many years as a sociology teacher. He received a Fulbright Scholar award to teach in England through an exchange program for one year. Victor was also a member of the Village Board of Glen Carbon, Illinois, from 1987-1995. In his free time, he enjoyed driving his motorcycle. He took pride in helping his family.

As per his wishes, a private family gathering will be held to celebrate his life. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.herrfuneral.com. Through this site, we invite you to share your thoughts and fond memories with our family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Victor's honor may be made to the Metro East Humane Society, 8495 IL-143, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025.