1/
Victor Darnell
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EDWARDSVILLE — Victor Lee Darnell, 80, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in his home. He was born in Granite City, Illinois, on Feb. 10, 1939, the son of Norma and Edward Darnell.



He married Nancy Jargon on July 23, 1966, and she survives him in Edwardsville. They had been married for 53 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Rachel Darnell and husband Abdul Bazai; his two grandchildren, Henna and Suleman Bazai; his sister in law Jan and husband David Thomas; brother in law Jerry Jargon and wife Jeanette Jargon; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Darnell was preceded in death by his mother and father.



Victor served as a United States Marine. He retired from Southwestern Illinois College after many years as a sociology teacher. He received a Fulbright Scholar award to teach in England through an exchange program for one year. Victor was also a member of the Village Board of Glen Carbon, Illinois, from 1987-1995. In his free time, he enjoyed driving his motorcycle. He took pride in helping his family.



As per his wishes, a private family gathering will be held to celebrate his life. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.herrfuneral.com. Through this site, we invite you to share your thoughts and fond memories with our family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Victor's honor may be made to the Metro East Humane Society, 8495 IL-143, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Oct. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved