Vincent Noto

Vincent Charles Noto, 91, of Edwardsville, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the Cuba Manor in Cuba, MO.

He was born July 25, 1928, in Edwardsville, the son of the late John & Josephine (Sparvale) Noto.

Vincent married his wife of 65 years, Lillie Belle, Sparks on Feb. 13, 1954, at the First Christian Church in Edwardsville. Lillie preceded him in death on July 4, 2019.

He is survived by one son, Dennis Noto & wife Sherry of La Marque, TX; two daughters, Kathy Leitner & husband Steve of Salem, MO, Michele Sowerby & husband Fletcher of North Shields, England; seven grandchildren, Andy & Bill Leitner, Lyndon & Scotty Alms, Izzy, Harry & Sam Sowerby; seven great-grandchildren; & two sisters, Lena Myers of Waldorf, Maryland, & Rose Paddock of Delmar Gardens, MO.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Gregory Scott Noto; a brother Salvatore "Sal" Noto, & sister, Catherine Henderson.

Vincent served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the funeral home with Rev. Heather Clawitter officiating. He was cremated according to his wishes and will be buried at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville, immediately following the funeral service.

The family requests memorials to the First Christian Church or the . Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.