VIOLA M. COPELAND

MARYVILLE — Viola M. Copeland, nee Viessman, 91, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, born on Feb. 4, 1928, in Granite City, Illinois, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at Elmwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Maryville, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Evertt A. Copeland; a daughter, Sandra M. Copeland; two granddaughters, Kerry Kinsey and Nikki Kinsey; her parents, John L. and Maude M., nee Bumpas, Viessman; eight brothers and sisters.

Surviving are her daughter, Rhonda (Paul) Noll of Troy, Illinois; grandchildren, Shelley (Sean) Talada, Peter (Carla) Kinsey, Misty Kinsey. MaeRhanda Rolens; great grandchildren, Joe Kinsey, Ashley Kinsey, Zachary (Jamie) Kinsey, Shannen Kinsey, Paul Talada, Dallas (Hunter) Bonesteel, Hannah (Jonathan) Russell, Aubrey Rolens, Paige Rolens, Jessica (Dustin) Marcum, Hailey Marcum, Summer Burden; nine great great-grandchildren; a nephew and niece, Lloyd (Rickie) Weeks of Maryville, and Joyce Miller of Granite City, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com.

Memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Home, Collinsville, Illinois.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, with Rev. Ron Habermehl officiating.