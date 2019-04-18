Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Viola K. "Vi" Daugherty.

Viola K. "Vi" Daugherty

Viola K. "Vi" Daugherty, 82 of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 8:48 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Liberty Village in Maryville, Illinois.

She was born in Romeo, Michigan the daughter of the late Leo C. & Delia (Crevier) King. Vi married Robert A. Daugherty on Nov. 23, 1957, in Detroit, Michigan. He preceded her in death in 1993. She later married James R. Ladd in 1998.

She is survived by two sons, Robert "Scott" Daugherty, John "Jack" Daugherty; one daughter, Beth Jarrett and husband Bud Dolan; six grandchildren, Farren, Amy, Anna, Sierra, Ava and Juan; four great-grandchildren, Caleb, Jacob, Benjamin, and Matthew; and her sister, Joanne Schultz & husband Gerald.

Vi earned her undergraduate degree from Wayne State University in Michigan, she then went on to get her Graduate degree from SIUE. She taught study skills at Lewis and Clark Community College, worked for many years as an academic advisor at SIUE, and then worked as a financial planner for Waddell and Reed Financial Services. Her hobbies included making several costumes for the Prelude Regional Ballet, knitting, and gardening, and many of Vi's knitting, needlepoint and sewing have been exhibited at the Madison County Historical Museum.

At Vi's request, her body will be donated for the advancement of science to the Washington University School of Medicine. A private memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

The family requests memorials to the Robert A. Daugherty Memorial Fund in care of the SIUE Foundation, a fund Vi established and has supported since 1993.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.