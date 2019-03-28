Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet Chulka.

Violet H. Chulka

LIVINGSTON — Violet H. Chulka, 91 of Livingston, Illinois died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Heritage Health in Staunton, Illinois.

She was born on Friday, July 1, 1927, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

She was the daughter of Joseph and Catherine (Rumisek) Mishanec.

She was married to Robert H. Chulka on Nov. 2, 1946, in Livingston, Illinois.

He preceded her in death on Sunday, Nov. 2, 1980.

Violet was a homemaker and had previously worked at Basler Electric in Highland, Illinois; Jubelt's Bakery in Staunton, Illinois; and Walmart in Glen Carbon.

She was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Livingston, Illinois and was also a member of the church choir.

Violet is survived by her son, Bruce Chulka (Mindy) of O'Fallon, Missouri; daughter, Bobette Pfeiffer of Staunton, Illinois; son, Robert Chulka (Sheila) of Livingston; and daughter, Lisa Webb (Kenny) of Bunker Hill, Illinois; grandchildren, Andy Chulka (Nanci), Christopher Chulka (Christina), Matthew Chulka (Emily), Bryan Pfeiffer (Amanda), Brent Pfeiffer (Krissy), Brooks Pfeiffer (Jennifer), Lauren Hamlin-Chulka, Kristin Krayniak (Pete), Amanda Sheppard (Adam), and, Zachary Webb; 14 great-grandchildren with one more expected in May; sister, Irene Neuhaus; brother, Joe Mishanec (Joy); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son and daughter-in-law, Gordon and Felicity (Jenkins) Chulka; son-in-law, Roger Pfeiffer; sisters, Stella Ammann and Lee Carr; brother, Oly Mishanec.

A visitation for Violet Chulka will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church located at 460 Church St., Livingston, IL 62058.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Livingston with Rev. Dr. Darwin Schrader officiating.

Burial will be in the Spangle Cemetery near Livingston.

Memorial contributions in memory can be made to the Spangle Cemetery, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, or to the Livingston Fire Department.

The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston is privileged to take care of the arrangements and services for Violet Chulka and her family.

