Virgil Pinkley

GLEN CARBON — Virgil William Pinkley, 62, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away at 12:46 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born Dec. 11, 1957 in Washington D.C., a son of Clare (Railing) Pinkley of Glen Carbon and the late Dr. Virgil A. Pinkley.

He was the manager of Dollar Tree in Granite City, Illinois, and had formerly served as the manager of Frank's Nursery and Crafts in Fairview Heights, Illinois, with over 15 years of dedicated service.

Virgil was a 1976 Bicentennial graduate of Edwardsville High School. He later received his Bachelor of Science in Horticulture from the University of Illinois and his Master's Degree in Business from Santa Clara University in California. He was a talented landscaper and enjoyed gardening and playing golf. He was a car enthusiast and an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues.

He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved mother; he is survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Susan and Richard Jung of Camino, California and Christie and Robert Moore of Dayton, Ohio; a nephew, Richard Grubb of Dayton, Ohio; a niece, Kim Andrews of Springboro, Ohio; four great-nieces, Isabella, Juliana, Gabriella and Lila; two great-nephews, Owen and Liam; with other extended family and friends.

In addition to his father; he was preceded in death by his cherished grandparents, W.C. and Frances Railing and A.L. and Lucy Pinkley.

In celebration of his life, a graveside service will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon on Monday, June 29, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Penny Barber officiating.

Memorials may be made to New Bethel United Methodist Church in Glen Carbon.

