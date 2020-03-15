Virginia L. "Ginger" Gehrig, 87, of Alhambra, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Faith Care Center in Highland. She was born on Wednesday, July 13, 1932, in Granite City, the daughter of Robert and Frieda (nee Schneider) Wayne.

On Sunday, June 29, 1952, she married Kenneth W. Gehrig who survives. She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland; and the St. Paul Church-Choir.

Born in Granite City, she grew up in Edwardsville and graduated from Edwardsville High School. In high school, she was known for her singing ability and earned a scholarship to Millikin University, Decatur, where she studied voice. She also sang at weddings and funerals. She married Ken when he was in the Air Force. After his active duty, they moved to Alhambra where his family-owned and operated the Gehrig Store. She was a housewife, loved her family and attended many of the events they were in.

Survivors include: Husband - Kenneth W. "Ken" Gehrig, Alhambra, Daughter - Kathryn A. Gehrig, Saint Peters, Missouri, Son - Jeff W. Gehrig, Alhambra, Daughter - JoAnn G. (Jason) Savoie, Kingwood, Texas Grandchild - Nicole L. (David) King, Grandchild - Chase M. (Kaitlyn)Griffey, Grandchild - Erin N. (Fiance-Derek Dallas) Keithly, Grandchild - Alexander M. Colon, Great Grandchild - Chandler M. Griffey and Great Grandchild - Emmitt M. King.

She was preceded in death by: Father - Robert S. Wayne, Mother - Frieda Wayne (nee Schneider), Sister - JoAnn Frey and Brother In-law - Bob Frey.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra. Memorial contributions may be made to or St. Paul Catholic Church-Choir.