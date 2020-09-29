Virginia Harrison

GLEN CARBON — Virginia A. Harrison, age 86, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

She was born June 6, 1934, in Gillespie, Illinois, the daughter of the late Freeman & Suzanna (Skosey) Clark.

Virginia first and foremost was a homemaker and loving mother to her family. In addition, she worked for the University of Illinois Extension Service in Edwardsville as a secretary for over 20 years before she retired.

She was married to her husband of 52 years, Richard C. Harrison, on May 5, 1956, in Gillespie, Illinois. Richard preceded her in death on Nov. 9, 2008.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Douglas Harrison; and her sister, Pauline Kimmel.

Virginia is survived by two sons, Mark Harrison and wife Kathy of Edwardsville and Stephen Harrison and wife Kim of Edwardsville; daughter, Jane Smith and husband Brian of Creve Coeur, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Krysta Mueggenburg and husband Dave, Jenna Ward and husband Aaron, Emily Crossman and husband Kenny, Megan Luth and husband Aaron, Kate Yount and husband Jordan, Ryan Harrison, Harrison Smith, and Lydia Smith; and eight great-grandchildren, Lukas, Cooper, Helen, Walter, Nellie, Ruby, Caroline, Cameron and two more due in Nov.

She was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville and active member of the Ladies Aid.

Virginia loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved attending all of their events and activities. She was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, an awesome cook and seamstress.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Trinity Lutheran with Rev. John Shank officiating. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.

The family requests memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church and School.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.