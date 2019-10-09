Virginia McReaken

Obituary
Virginia McReaken



Virginia McReaken, 84, of Godfrey, IL, born April 17, 1935, in Greenville, IL and passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at St. Anthony's in Alton, IL.



Virginia loved her family and enjoyed the time she spent with them.



She was preceded by her husband, Owen McReaken; son, Charles McReaken; and her parents, Joe and Helen (nee Blizard) Geries.



Surviving are her daughter, Cynthia McReaken of Litchfield, IL; grandchildren, Charles (Kristyn) McReaken and Cassandra Jensen; great-grandchildren, Owen, Harrison and Ellie McReaken, Natasha Jensen and Andrea Guzeman.



Memorials may be made to .



Graveside services will be held on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Oaklawn Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL with Rev. Danny Logsdon officiating.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Oct. 9, 2019
