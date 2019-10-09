Virginia McReaken

Virginia McReaken, 84, of Godfrey, IL, born April 17, 1935, in Greenville, IL and passed from this life peacefully on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at St. Anthony's Medical Center in Alton, IL.

Virginia loved her family and enjoyed the time she spent with them. She was a high school teacher and homemaker for most of her life. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Owen and especially enjoyed going to casinos. She was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinal fan.

She was preceded by her husband, Owen McReaken; son, Charles McReaken; and her parents, Joe and Helen (nee Blizard) Geries.

Surviving are her daughter, Cynthia Louise McReaken of Litchfield, IL; grandchildren, Charles (Kristyn) McReaken of Champaign, IL, and Cassandra N. Perez of San Antonio, TX; great-grandchildren, Owen, Harrison and Ellie McReaken of Champaign, IL and Natasha Jensen and Andrea Guzeman of San Antonio, TX.

Memorials may be made to a . Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com

In celebration of her life graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Oaklawn Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL with Rev. Danny Logsdon officiating.