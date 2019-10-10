Vivian M. Olive

Vivian M. Olive, 90, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, while at Edwardsville Care Center.

She was born on Jan. 8, 1929, in Brownstown, IL, the daughter of Ferd and Vernie (Sefton) Parkison. She married Roy L. Olive in Liberty Church in Brownstown on Jan. 8, 1950. He survives in Bethalto.

Vivian received her master's degree from SIUE, and became a teacher in Berkley, MO before retirement. She was a member of Halls Ferry Christian Church in Florissant, MO. Vivian enjoyed camping, traveling, St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and spending time entertaining her family and friends.

Along with her husband, she is survived by her four children and their spouses, Dennis and Greta Olive of Edwardsville, Christina Colombo of Florissant, MO, Susan and David Rutledge of Florissant, MO and James Olive of Vernon Hills, IL; seven grandchildren, Amanda and Kyle Brase, Tony and Kristine Colombo, Michael and Melissa Colombo, Ryan and Linda Rutledge, Emily and Dave Kastrup, Luke Olive and Jake Olive; and six great-grandchildren, Anna, Alison, Grace, Maggie, James and Scarlett.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Fleta May Austin; two brothers, Revis Parkison and Otis Parkison; and a son-in-law, Deno Colombo.

Visitation will be on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, from 4 to 7 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. Pastor David Hoke will officiate. Burial will follow at Olive Cemetery in Olive Township next to Alhambra, IL.

Memorials can be made to the Olive Cemetery Association in care of Vera Henschen

