Vivian Vaughn

EDWARDSVILLE— Vivian Mae Vaughn, age 92, passed away at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was born at home on Oct. 22, 1927 in Edwardsville, Illinois, to Henry Clay Rice, Sr. and Alice Sarah (Mitchell) Rice.

Vivian attended elementary school in Pin Oak Township; then, she graduated to Lincoln High School.

She was married to Elmer (Mutt) Lewis, Sr. They had three sons and a daughter. Vivian and Elmer divorced in 1958.

Vivian loved to travel and found herself living in California as a professional window designer for major department stores. While there, she met and fell in love with William Brown, and they had a daughter.

Vivian's family ties drew her back to Edwardsville, Illinois. She became a hotel maid for Holiday Inn properties, then promoted to supervisor/housekeeper. She married George Walter Vaughn, Sr. in 1965. They had two sons.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Alice; two brothers, Henry, Jr. (Irma Lewis-deceased) and Amos (JoAnne-surviving spouse); sister, Opal Rice Taylor; husband, George Vaughn, Sr.; a daughter, Marie A. Lewis; and a step-daughter, Jessie Vaughn (Jeff-surviving spouse) Brown.

Vivian is survived by her children, Elmer (Sheila) Lewis, Jr., Masun (Donna) Nieshitau (Jeffrey Lewis), Gregory (Birdie) Lewis, Sherri Brown, George Vaughn, Jr., and Leslie (Cathy) Vaughn; step-son Ronald (Sandra) Vaughn; and stepson-in-law Jeff Brown; she is also survived by 17 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and close friends.

Vivian was a staple in the Edwardsville community and a longtime member of Wesley Chapel A.M.E. church - where she served 20 years as Pastor's Aide, was honored to be part of the Maggie Jones Women's Missionary Society, and spent many years on the Usher Board, as a Willing Worker, and member of the Steward Board.

Vivian was a "people person." She never met a stranger. She was easy to laugh and quick to offer uplifting and wise words for all who needed them. She will be greatly missed.

Viewing for friends and family was held on Thursday, July 2, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Cathy M. Williams and Sons Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois.

A private service for immediate family was held following the viewing. A date and time for the interment Woodlawn Cemetery was Thursday, July 9.

FACE COVERINGS WERE MANDATORY for the health and safety of all who attend. Thank you for your understanding and following procedure.

In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Glen Ed Pantry at glenedpantry.org/donors.