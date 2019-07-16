Vyrlin Richards

Vyrlin Richards, 93, of Godfrey, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born August 27, 1925, in Bristol, FL, the son of Edgar G. and Julia (Chester) Richards. He married Louis Gee and she preceded him in death.

Vyrlin was a proud veteran who served in WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

He is survived by six children and their spouses, James and Mary L. Richards of Godfrey, Danny E. and Donna Richards of Spokane, WA, Ronald and Mikki Richards of Fieldon, Patricia Phillips of Godfrey, Jeffrey and Mindi Richards of Brighton, and Timothy and Deanne Richards of Medora, two siblings, Claude and Pat Richards of Silver Springs, FL, and Ruth McCormick of Pace, FL; twenty-one grandchildren; thirty-three great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Louise; he is preceded in death by his parents; and a granddaughter, Stephanie Phillips.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. with Chaplain Randy Butler officiating.

Burial will take place in Valhalla Memorial Park with Military Burial Rites provided by Alton VFW Post #1308. Online Condolences may be made at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com