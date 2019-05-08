Wayne P. Hamil

Wayne P. Hamil, 66, of Edwardsville, Illinois died at 7:37 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his home.

Wayne was a retired press operator for Systems Graphics in St. Louis. Wayne was born May 20, 1952, in St. Louis, Missouri the son of the late Milton S. and Frances L. (Eddington) Hamil. He married Cheryl Lingle on July 14, 1972, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville.

Besides his wife he is survived by two sons, Michael Hamil and wife Reena of Troy, and Matthew Hamil and wife Jennifer of White House, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Jackson, Lillian, Owen, and Ethan Hamil; one sister, Elaine White and husband Jerry of Edwardsville; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Wayne was preceded in death by one brother, Greg Hamil. Wayne enjoyed bowling, hunting, golf, softball, and fishing. Wayne was an avid Cardinal fan.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Valley View Cemetery. Memorials may be given to , , or BJC Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.