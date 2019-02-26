Wayne A. Reller

Wayne A. Reller, 87, of Blue Eye, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. He was born on Sept. 7, 1931, in St. Louis. Wayne married Betty Shylanski on May 5, 1956. She preceded him in death on Aug. 1, 2002.

Surviving are a daughter, Kimberly Gentile and husband, Michael, of Edwardsville, Illinois; four sons, Scott Reller and wife, Linda, of Marco Island, Florida, Eric Reller and wife, Michelle, of Micanopy, Florida, Todd Reller and wife, Sharon, of Staunton, Illinois, and Gary Reller and wife, Laura, of Romoland, California. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Bradley and wife, Lisa; Bryan and wife, Kara, Emily, Chandler and Abby Reller, and Brittany and husband, Tyler Althouse; one great-grandchild, Lincoln Althouse, awaiting two great-grandchildren who will be born this spring; and a brother, Dale Reller and wife, Kay of Florissant, Missouri.

Reller retired from Emerson Electric Company and enjoyed a long retirement. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving as a United States Marine.

After losing his wife, Betty, Wayne moved to Tablerock Lake and became part of a vibrant lake community. He had many good friends who made his final retirement years a great experience on the lake.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home 304 North Main St. in Edwardsville, Illinois. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Salvation Army or St. Jude's. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.