Wilbert Louis Prost

Wilbert Louis Prost Sr., 92 of Livingston, IL passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL.

He was born on Saturday, May 28, 1927 in Perryville, MO.

He was the son of Edgar Louis and Zita P. (Zahner) Prost.

He was married to Dorothy Virginia Garner on April 17, 1946 at the Trinity Catholic Church in St. Louis, MO.

Dorothy preceded him in death in 1990. He as married to Jacqueline Teeske on February 19, 1982 in Edwardsville, IL.

Jacqueline preceded him in death on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2006.

Wilbert worked for the Terminal Railroad in St. Louis, MO, as a car foreman, retiring in 1994 after 35 years of service to the railroad.

He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Livingston, IL where he had served as a Minister of Hospitality.

He was a former member of the Eagles Club in St. Louis, MO, a former Cub Scout Leader and Youth Baseball Coach.

Wilbert was one of the first ushers at the New Busch Stadium II for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Wilbert is survived by three sons: Wilbert Louis Prost Jr. of Springfield, MO; Larry Prost (Angie) of Livingston, IL; and Dan Teeske (Trudy) of Las Vegas, NV; one daughter: Deborah Ann Diehn (Terry) of Staunton, IL; daughter-in-law: Linda Prost; grandchildren: Cindy Cline (Harold); Kimberly Fleming (Randy); Samantha Riva; Macia Riva-Capuchino (Fernando); Loretta Vinciguerra (Craig); Donna Prost; Uriah Prost; Donnie Lael; Jeremy Prost; James Diehn (Kati); Ashley Diehn; Nicole Tellor (Jason) and Scott Prost (Sarah); great-grandchildren: Christopher Cline; Kyle Cline; Nicki Fraser (Stuart); Rich Fleming; Joshua Capuchino; Caleb Capuchino; Makala Capuchino; Dylan Vinciguerra; Austin Vinciguerra; Scarlett Vinciguerra; Chelsie Prost; Devyn Prost; Blade Prost; Jessica Ray; Jason Ray and Addison Mae Prost.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Dorothy; wife: Jacqueline; three sons: Donald Earl Prost; James Joseph Prost; and Gilbert Louis Prost; Grandson: Sean Abernathy; Brother: Earl Prost and Sister: Lorraine Elder.

A Visitation for Wilbert Prost will be held on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lesicko Funeral Home located at 271 N 2nd Street in Livingston, IL 62058.

A Funeral Mass for Wilbert Prost will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Livingston, IL with Fr. George Radosevich officiating.

Burial for Wilbert Prost along with the burial of his Son: Gilbert Prost's cremains will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery near Livingston, IL.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Wilbert Prost can be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston, IL is privileged to take care of the arrangements and services for

Wilbert Prost and his Family.

To sign a guest book or to leave a private condolence please visit www.lesickofuneralhome.com