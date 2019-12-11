Willard Goff

Willard P. Goff, 89, of Edwardsville, passed away at 1:02 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his residence with family by his side.

He was born Sep. 1, 1930, in Edwardsville, the son of the late Willard & Lillian (Witschie) Goff.

Willard graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1949 and enlisted in the United States Army serving in the 82nd Airborne. He married Lola Marie Albright on Feb. 10, 1953, in Fayetteville, NC.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Kip Goff and wife Cindy and Gary Lee Goff and wife Rolla; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; a sister, Consuella Compton; a son-in-law, Melvin Hanks; and several nieces and nephews.

Willard was preceded in death by a daughter Debbie Hanks; one great-grandchild, Macie Crow; two sisters, Loradean Woods and husband Ken, and Shirley Colleen West and husband Bud; one brother, Marlin Goff; and one brother in law, Robert Compton.

Willard was employed by AO Smith as a senior project manager for 28 years. Willard started his own business, Vibration Surveillance Service and built many houses. He was a member of Glen Carbon, American Legion Post #435 and the Edwardsville Moose Club.

A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

The family request memorials to Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.