WORDEN — William "Bill" E. Dailey, age 77, of Worden, Illinois, passed away at 4:18 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at his residence. Bill was born on May 2, 1943, in Worden, the son of the late Glenwood and Julia (Sparks) Dailey.

Bill married his wife of 56 years, Fay Ann Pence on Dec. 28, 1963 in Meadowbrook, Illinois.

Besides his wife, Bill is survived by a son, Jeff Dailey and wife Linda, of Hamburg, Illinois; a daughter, Karla Warren and husband Rick, of New Douglas, Illinois; two grandchildren, Travis Dailey and wife Selina, of Jerseyville, Illinois, and Josh Warren and wife Hannah, of Alhambra, Illinois; and two great-grandchildren, Paisley and Vander Warren.

Bill worked as a heavy equipment operator for almost 40 years with the Operating Engineers Local #520 until his retirement. Bill was a mason for 46 years with Staunton Lodge #177. Bill enjoyed riding motorcycles and was a member of the Goldwing Road Rider Association & Alton Hog Chapter. In his later years Bill really loved camping and being with family. He also enjoyed guitar, working on his sawmill, and restoring old engines and tractors.

A private graveside service was held at Liberty Prairie Cemetery in Edwardsville, Illinois. Memorials can be made out to Liberty Prairie Cemetery or Adopt-A-Pet in Benld, Illinois.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

