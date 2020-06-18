William Dailey
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WORDEN — William "Bill" E. Dailey, age 77, of Worden, Illinois, passed away at 4:18 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at his residence. Bill was born on May 2, 1943, in Worden, the son of the late Glenwood and Julia (Sparks) Dailey.



Bill married his wife of 56 years, Fay Ann Pence on Dec. 28, 1963 in Meadowbrook, Illinois.



Besides his wife, Bill is survived by a son, Jeff Dailey and wife Linda, of Hamburg, Illinois; a daughter, Karla Warren and husband Rick, of New Douglas, Illinois; two grandchildren, Travis Dailey and wife Selina, of Jerseyville, Illinois, and Josh Warren and wife Hannah, of Alhambra, Illinois; and two great-grandchildren, Paisley and Vander Warren.



Bill worked as a heavy equipment operator for almost 40 years with the Operating Engineers Local #520 until his retirement. Bill was a mason for 46 years with Staunton Lodge #177. Bill enjoyed riding motorcycles and was a member of the Goldwing Road Rider Association & Alton Hog Chapter. In his later years Bill really loved camping and being with family. He also enjoyed guitar, working on his sawmill, and restoring old engines and tractors.



A private graveside service was held at Liberty Prairie Cemetery in Edwardsville, Illinois. Memorials can be made out to Liberty Prairie Cemetery or Adopt-A-Pet in Benld, Illinois.



Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved