William Downing

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Downing.
Obituary
Send Flowers

William Downing Jr.



William Robert Downing, Jr., formerly of Edwardsville, passed away suddenly on Friday, Sep. 20, 2019, at 6:17 p.m., in Estill Springs, TN.



Born Dec. 26, 1951 in Highland, he leaves behind a daughter; Amie Jo Downing; two granddaughters, Ryleigh Franklin and Olivia Dooling; his long-time partner, Aida "Rudy" Schwartz of Estill Springs; a sister, Linda Sue Downing; brother-in-law, John Gauf; an Aunt, Mildred (Downing) Voyles; nieces/nephews, cousins and friends. Preceding him in death are his brother Thomas Downing in 1982, his parents, Gertrude (Hanvey) and William Downing, Sr., a sister Sandra Kay (Daggett) Probst, and his sister Patricia Ann (Downing) Gauf.



Memorial Contributions may be made in his name to the ALS Association or the .



Interment with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Oct. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.