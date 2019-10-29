William Downing Jr.

William Robert Downing, Jr., formerly of Edwardsville, passed away suddenly on Friday, Sep. 20, 2019, at 6:17 p.m., in Estill Springs, TN.

Born Dec. 26, 1951 in Highland, he leaves behind a daughter; Amie Jo Downing; two granddaughters, Ryleigh Franklin and Olivia Dooling; his long-time partner, Aida "Rudy" Schwartz of Estill Springs; a sister, Linda Sue Downing; brother-in-law, John Gauf; an Aunt, Mildred (Downing) Voyles; nieces/nephews, cousins and friends. Preceding him in death are his brother Thomas Downing in 1982, his parents, Gertrude (Hanvey) and William Downing, Sr., a sister Sandra Kay (Daggett) Probst, and his sister Patricia Ann (Downing) Gauf.

Memorial Contributions may be made in his name to the ALS Association or the .

Interment with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m.