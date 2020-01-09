PRAIRIETOWN — William "Bill" E Gusewelle, 72, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Granite City, Illinois, on June 29, 1947, the son of Gilbert and Vera (Meikamp) Gusewelle. He married Brenda S. Scherff on July 12, 1968 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Prairietown, Illinois.

Bill is a veteran of the US Army, and served in the Vietnam War. He worked for approximately 30 years as an electrical engineer for Precision Scale and Controls in St. Louis, Missouri. Bill was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Prairietown.

Bill was a volunteer for the Prairietown Fire Dept, and previously served as the Chief. He was on the School Board of Education for St. Peter's Lutheran School, and an Elder and Usher for the Church. He also enjoyed camping, four wheeling, boating, skiing, helping his son work on his replica of the 65 Cobra race car, and he just loved being around all his family and friends.

Bill is survived by his children, James (JoAnn) Gusewelle of Winter Garden, Florida, Cathy (Hans) Henseler of Edwardsville, and John (Emily) Gusewelle of Prairietown; two sisters, Ruth (Ralph) Newby of Prairietown and Mary Ann (Doug) Auer of Metamora, Illinois; 10 grandchildren, Jacob, Kristin, Michael, Timothy, Heather, Caitlin, Charlie, Amanda, Laura, and Brayden.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Raymond.

Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 10, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Prairietown, where services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. with Pastor William Gleason officiating.

Burial will follow at Prairietown Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Prairietown and/or Prairietown Fire Dept.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.