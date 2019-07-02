William Hess

William Byron Hess, 75, of Edwardsville, died at 6:45 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Bill was a retired family counselor for Flexcare at Alton Memorial Hospital. Bill was born Oct. 27, 1943, at Berwyn, IL the son of the late Lyndell & Mary Louise (Martin) Hess.

Bill married Nancy Fischer on Dec. 22, 1967, at Jacksonville, IL. Besides his wife Nancy, he survived by two daughters, Nicole Payton & husband Matthias of Hazelwood, MO and Meredith Hess-Nolden & husband Jim of Maryland Heights, MO; two grandsons, Max Hess & William Nolden; one great-granddaughter, Caylie and one on the way. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Gouran and Anne Hudnall.

Bill was a Vietnam veteran and a recipient of the Bronze Star for Meritorious Service. He was the first recipient of a direct commission from the 25th Infantry Division since the Korean war. There is no visitation and a memorial will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.