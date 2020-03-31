EDWARDSVILLE — William Glyn Kaseberg, or "UB" for Uncle Bill, of Edwardsville, Illinois, born Nov. 16, 1944, left this world on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the age of 75.

At 23, he was an army infantry officer (ROTC at Westminster College, Fulton, Missouri) sent to Vietnam and assigned to the 5th Bn. 46th Infantry 198th Bde. He served as a Platoon Leader between 1968-1970. He was awarded the Air Medal, Bronze Star and Army Commendation for his service. Following his service, he went on to law school at Case Western Reserve. Bill practiced law in Southern Illinois until 1999.

He was a perpetual history student, amateur archeologist, Native American culture enthusiast, accomplished law instructor, eager volunteer, and published author. Most striking was his ability to persevere against difficult odds alone, working tirelessly in a one-person office for endangered citizens that very few lawyers would work for. UB found satisfaction in the gratitude of those who relied on him. He served them as a perfect knight. UB was a battlefield Lieutenant who selflessly, stealthily, doggedly, and deftly overwhelmed the enemy. He did not seek and would not claim glory for combat bravery; his sole mission was to protect his platoon. He was willing to sacrifice, as faithful to his mission as a human being can be. He is an unsung, heroic, American fighting man of the twentieth century, as many of his brethren are.

He was preceded in death by his father, Howard William Kaseberg and mother, Joan Evans Kaseberg Karandjeff; his sister, Dale Smith; and brother-in-law, Dannie Smith.

Surviving to remember his love and kindness are his sister, Kathleen (Robert) Nelson; nieces, Elizabeth (David) Callis and Elizabeth (Yohm) Peterson; nephews, Robert (Lindsey nee Lozmack) Nelson, Reed (Katie nee Davis) Nelson and Dane Nelson; great-nephews, Boyd, Henry, Robert, Wells, and Theodore; and great-nieces, Grace, Anna, Cora, and Shawnee.

Together, they will cherish his memories and retell his stories for years to come.

He will be laid to rest at Sunset Hills Memorial Garden in a private family ceremony. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations can be made to Cahokia Mounds State Historical Site, Lovejoy Library at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, The Sierra Club, Trout Unlimited or Nine Network St. Louis, Missouri.

He gives his glasses a final wipe with the bandana and slowly puts them on. "Thank you," he says, his voice trailing off in a thin, dry whisper. - W.K. Willowbough, "A Day At The Old Man's Garden".